Man's arm partially severed after fall through plate glass window

A MAN has partially severed his arm after he fell through a plate glass window at Terrigal in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A spokesman for the Westpac rescue helicopter service says they were called to Terrigal about 2.20am after NSW Ambulance paramedics reported a man aged in his 40s was seriously injured.
Paramedics initially treated the man, who had partially severed his arm, before he was taken to Terrigal Haven to rendezvous with the helicopter and Westpac's critical care medical team.
The man was stabalised before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further specialist treatment.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
