Apprentice Zac Lloyd finishes with double delight at Newcastle

Queensland apprentice Zac Lloyd had a mixed day at Newcastle on Saturday but the likable teenager left the track with a smile.
Lloyd, 18, joined the James Cummings-Godolphin stable three weeks ago and has had five winners since his first Sydney ride on May 19.
On Saturday he had six rides for two winners and a placing. His first mount was on Godolphin's Pinnace in the 2YO 900m maiden plate.
The filly was on debut and settled third before sprinting quickly 100 metres out and racing away for an easy win. There was drama, though, when Lloyd weighed in 500 grams under weight. Stewards delayed correct weight before announcing Pinnace would retain the race. Apparently, 500g under the allotted weight is allowed.
Lloyd's other winner, Indifference, produced the run of the day in the last, a 1400m class 1 handicap. The Cummings-trained three-year-old won first-up at Goulburn by four lengths but had a horror draw on Saturday.
Slowly away, Indifference was trapped off the track yet sprinted quickly in the straight to win comfortably.
Rosehill-based apprentice Amy McLucas rode a double for the second consecutive week at Newcastle.
McLucas, 22, won on Kembla five-year-old Departing Bullet in the 1600m benchmark 64 handicap and Damien Lane-trained Sonnet Star in the 1200m class 1.
Top provincial jockey Mitchell Bell took the riding honours with a treble, on Stella Glow, Parlayed and Nitride.
Bell started the day on $1.85 favourite Stella Glow in the 1850m maiden handicap.
Stella Glow scored a miracle win after being in a hopeless position halfway down the straight.
The second winner was Coolmore blueblood Parlayed in the 1200m maiden plate. It was a gun ride from midfield and when Bell released the ribbons, the filly raced away.
Nitride rounded off a memorable day for Scone trainer Lou Mary, who prepared Proverbial to win the Highway Handicap at Rosehill as a $51 shot.
