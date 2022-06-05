Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton said his side would have to try and "keep the lid on things" after extending their undefeated run to seven games this season with a 54-point victory over Cardiff on Saturday.
The Bombers were forced to play a man down after midfielder Damien Hector was sent-off midway through the top-of-the-table clash at Adelaide Street Oval, but it did little to halt their momentum.
The game was a tight contest early on with the Bombers (14.5 - 89) only holding a two-goal lead at halftime, but they overran the Hawks (5.5 - 35), kicking seven goals in the third-quarter alone to streak ahead and claim their seventh win from as many matches this year.
"I can't remember the club starting a season so well," Shackleton said.
"I don't think we've been 7-0 since back in the '90s.
"It's a good start.
"We're at the midway point of the season, so .... we'll try and keep the lid on things.
"There are some decent sides that are still building."
The Bombers' dominant display after halftime came despite the loss of Hector, who allegedly threw a punch.
Shackleton was confident Hector would escape suspension, saying video of the game should prove his innocence.
The win was the second Killarney Vale have had over Cardiff this year and Shackleton hailed his side's midfield as the difference.
"Across the game they worked really hard defensively and just shored us up down back," he said.
"And we just had avenues to goal going forward.
"We just had that ability to release the pressure and find a target."
Killarney Vale full-forward Tim Oosterhoff was in fine form again, kicking half of his side's 14 goals.
Formerly a ruckman, Oosterhoff has proved a revelation upfront this season after returning from the WAFL.
Shackleton said having the "105 kilo, six-foot-six" man at full-forward had been "a bit of a luxury" for his side.
"It's a huge luxury, actually, to have a guy like that sit forward and use his body the way he does," the coach said.
Elsewhere, last-placed Singleton (12.12 - 84) broke a seven-game losing streak and recorded their first win of the year over fellow battlers Maitland (6.9 - 45).
The Roosters have struggled to field a full side this season but finally had 22 players at Rose Point Oval.
Roosters captain Jed Ellis-Cluff said the victory was a nice reward for his side after making some improvement over recent weeks.
"It was a relief, more than anything," he said.
"It's been tough this year.
"It's no coincidence it's come off the back of the last month when we've been getting numbers roll through training.
"Hopefully it's just the start and we can get a bit of momentum through the back half of the year."
Alexander Mitchell was the Roosters' top goal-scorer with three, while Daltyn McCartney and Andrew Scott both kicked two.
Singleton drew level on points with Maitland following the win but they remain last due to their poor for-and-against record.
Terrigal Avoca (12.15 - 93) bounced back from two consecutive losses to defeat Newcastle City (7.9 - 51) at Central Coast Regional Sports Complex in Tuggerah.
City led 19-16 after the first quarter but the Panthers scored 60 points over the second and third quarters, compared to City's 21, to take a commanding lead in the middle of the game.
Terrigal Avoca forward Harrison Pitt was on fire with the boot, kicking six goals.
Luke Bury and Christopher Murray each had two.
Warners Bay had the bye.
LADDER: Killarney Vale (28 points), Cardiff (20), Terrigal Avoca (16), Newcastle City (12), Warners Bay (12), Maitland (4), Singleton (4).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
