Dylan Gibbons doubles up on rapid rise in city ranks

DYLAN Gibbons' rise as one of the best young talents in racing grew again on Saturday with a Rosehill double for Wyong trainer Kim Waugh.
It was the Thornton apprentice's first city Saturday double in Sydney, and second at that level after riding two winners at Scone's standalone meeting last month.
Gibbons now has six metropolitan victories from the past four Saturdays and is halfway to losing his three-kilogram claim in town after hitting 10 winners in just 50 city rides this season.
The 20-year-old's 20 per cent winning strike-rate in the city this campaign is second only to leading jockey James McDonald among the premiership's top 25.
Indentured to top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, Gibbons had planned to save as much as possible of his 3kg claim for a run at next season's city apprentices' title but he has been in high demand, especially with many top riders at the Queensland carnival.
On Saturday, he showed poise on French Bonnet to claim the Midway Handicap (1400m) by three-quarters of a length from the David Atkins-trained Harvey's Way.
From gate one, Gibbons allowed French Bonnet to settle just behind leader Oakfield Twilight. He went for a rails run inside the 400m but took the mare back across heels at the 300m when the gap closed. The $6 chance then outsprinted Harvey's Way over the final 100m, and Waugh praised the ride.
"It worked out beautifully for us," Waugh told Sky Racing. "A little bit of pace on early and Dylan didn't panic. He just came back off them a few lengths.
"I said if she lands in front and there's no pace, that's fine, but I'd like her to really be just tucked in behind and he did that perfectly."
Gibbons ended the day with victory on Kingsheir, which was first-up in the colts and geldings benchmark 78 handicap (1200m) for Waugh after coming from the Chris Waller stable.
From gate seven, Gibbons had Kingsheir ($7) worse than midfield before pulling him out and coming down the centre of the straight. The five-year-old gelding wore down the leaders in a sustained sprint to edge out El Bueno by a third of a length.
Lees was also a winner on the day when Kiwi import Per Inaway took out the fillies and mares benchmark 78 handicap (1200m) on her Australian debut.
Scone trainer Lou Mary claimed the Highway Handicap with $51 shot Proverbial.
At Eagle Farm, Lees-trained Le Villi was 1.5 lengths third in the group 1 Queensland Oaks as a $15 chance, while Wandabaa flashed home for second in the group 2 Moreton Cup.
On Sunday at Muswellbrook, Scone trainer Jeremy Gask won the Aberdeen Cup with Tim's Principal.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
