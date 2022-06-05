Darren Elder-trained mare Mykindoffeeling faces tough task at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder believes Mykindoffeeling will need luck to make it four wins on the trot when she races at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The five-year-old mare has won at Newcastle twice then at Tamworth since coming to Elder from Tasmania and will contest the fifth race on the nine-event card.
This time, Mykindoffeeling will have in-form driver Jack Callaghan in the gig when she tries to overcome a second-line draw. Elder's son, Brad, who has steered Mykindoffeeling to each of her wins, will instead drive Lord Bazalup from gate one for the stable.
Darren has been pleased with Mykindoffeeling's performances and how she has trained on but he was wary of the draw on Monday.
"It has to keep stepping up because that race tomorrow will be tougher again and especially with that draw," Elder said.
"She's always been in front and she hasn't drawn to lead this time, so we'll see what it does. I'm tipping it will be about three back on the inside and hopefully it just gets the right run."
As for Lord Bazalup, Elder said: "Hopefully he can hold up as far forward as he can, and he's going good too. He went well at Tamworth the other day without running anywhere. He's come a long way in a short time as well."
Elder also has Rocktagonal in the last from gate four.
"Rocktagonal is going good without winning at the moment," he said. "His runs are good and his sections are good but he's just having no luck getting through."
On Saturday night, Elder-trained Dollarsign was runner-up in the Menangle Country Series Final.
On Friday night at Newcastle, only four races were held before the meeting was abandoned because of the state of the track and drivers' lack of visibility after showers.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
