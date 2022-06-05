Miss Ezmae No.1 for The 715

Forbes stayer Miss Ezmae opened as favourite for the inaugural $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 at The Gardens after scoring the second-fastest heat win then box one for the final on Saturday night.
The Ray Smith-prepared bitch jumped to the front from box four in the sixth and final heat and was never threatened, winning by 6.5 lengths in 41.73 seconds.
After drawing the coveted red rug, Miss Ezmae went up a $3.60 TAB favourite for next Saturday's decider and was quickly wound into $2.90.
"He'd be very excited and very happy sitting at home," Jack Smith's wife Maree told thedogs.com.au of her husband. "We're very excited with the win and to be in the race next week and who wouldn't be to be in a $500,000 race. It beats getting $150 at Forbes a few years back, the industry is going ahead in leaps and bounds."
Fastest qualifier Oh Oh Range was on the second line of betting at $4 after drawing two. Trained by Warragai Creek's Dave Irwin, Oh Oh Range led all the way in heat five to run 41.42, just 0.02 outside Cool Bourbski's track record. The Jason Mackay-trained Cool Bourbski was third in heat three after an early check.
The only Hunter-trained runner to qualify was Darryl Thomas's Line Of Quality, which scorched to the line after his usual slow start to narrowly go down to Jarick Bale in heat two. The time was enough to make the final. He was an $11 hope.
DRAW: 1. Miss Ezmae, 2. Oh Oh Range, 3. Jarick Bale, 4. Line Of Quality, 5. Sound Of Silence, 6. Drako Bale, 7. Gypsy Wong, 8. Cawbourne Magic.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
