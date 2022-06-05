Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Miss Ezmae No.1 for The 715 final at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miss Ezmae No.1 for The 715

Forbes stayer Miss Ezmae opened as favourite for the inaugural $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 at The Gardens after scoring the second-fastest heat win then box one for the final on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.