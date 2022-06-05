MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham knows a thing or two about playing halfback.
Cunningham wore the No.9 in 185 first-grade games for the Blacks, many as captain, and represented Newcastle and NSW Country under-20s.
With the Blacks short of halfbacks last season, he looked outside the square.
Coby Wetini had played fly-half throughout juniors, but Cunningham was confident the apprentice carpenter had the makings of a halfback.
At 17, Wetini was given a baptism of fire, feeding the scrum for the Blacks second grade last year.
Now he is entrenched as the club's top No.9, keeping Ben Taylor in twos.
"Coby has a beautiful pass, is very quick and is strong in defence as well," Cunningham said.
"His ability to get to the ruck and get quick ball has become an asset for us."
Wetini played a "little bit of nine" in juniors and found the jump up to grade and playing men a tougher adjustment.
"Switching from under-16s to second grade was a big jump. It was good in a way, but pretty scary as well," said Wetini who played halfback for Hunter under-20s at the NSW Country titles last weekend.
"Switching from second grade last year to first grade now was an even bigger step. The game is so much faster. There is less time to think about what your job is.
"I probably have not been doing as much tackling, but am providing a little more direction. I'm talking to the forwards a lot more. I am definitely waking up a lot sorer on a Sunday. That is all part of the game."
Cunningham allocates time at every training session to work one-on-one with Wetini.
"Each week I look at something different in his game," Cunningham said. "The next step is for him to run the ball a bit more and being selfish. That will come with confidence and experience. He can start to pop out the back of a ruck. He is very quick over 15 or so metres. He has the ability to break that first line of defence and cause a few headaches."
Wetini couldn't ask for a better mentor.
"Cunno, being a club legend, and especially being a nine, he has helped me improve a lot," Wetini said.
"He covers everything. He talks to me at training about how I can improve my game, whether it is technique or positional stuff. Also my game management - when to play fast, when to play slow, when to identify times to run.
"It is a pretty dominant pack that I am playing behind, which is good. I get a fair bit of clean ball."
Maitland sit second on 24 points, a point behind Merewether, approaching the halfway point of the season.
"We have lost one game against Wanderers," Wetini said. "It is a big improvement from last year, but we still have a way to go."
As well as play like a halfback, Wetini now even sounds like one.
"He is definitely a nine," Cunningham said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
