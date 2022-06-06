Edgeworth Eagles hunt hard and fast turnaround

Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness can't fault the effort of his players but says they need to do better in front of goal in two crunch games this week.
The Eagles, premiers in five of the past seven NPL seasons, are seventh with 10 points from eight games and coming off two tough results.
After a 1-0 loss to Valentine, the Eagles salvaged a draw with Adamstown on Sunday with a 90th minute equaliser at Jack McLaughlan Oval. It was Rosebud's first point of the season.
Edgeworth face Cooks Hill in a catch-up game on Wednesday night on synthetic at LMRFF from 7pm. They then play Lambton Jaffas at Edden Oval on Saturday in round 14. The Eagles moved the Cooks Hill game to LMRFF to give the damaged Jack McLaughlan Oval pitch a chance to recover and McGuinness hoped his attack - featuring 2021 player of the year Jeremy Brockie - could find their feet.
"I can't fault the effort," McGuinness said.
"We got an equaliser in the 90th minute and then fashioned a couple more chances to try and win it, but we just haven't taken advantage of the territory we had. We just haven't executed well at all.
"It is what it is and you can only take it one game at a time, and Cooks Hills, who I've watched recently, are doing quite well and play quite good football. They'll be a tough match."
Valentine host Adamstown on Sunday in the other round 14 game as the Australia Cup takes centre stage.
On Saturday in the cup, Maitland are at home against Weston, Olympic welcome Lake Macquarie and Cooks Hill host Coffs Coast (2pm). Broadmeadow travel to play Coffs City (5pm).
