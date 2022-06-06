Every once in a while, an incident comes along that has us wondering what must be going through the brains of some of the region's criminals.
Police say a coffee van owned by charity Samaritans was pinched from Telarah some time either on May 30 or 31.
This case struck Topics as a particularly low act.
Samaritans is an organisation that helps people through tough times in our community and it's an understatement to say that having a valuable piece of kit stolen does not help the charity with its good work.
As you can see from the photo above, the coffee van was clearly marked as belonging to Samaritans.
If you know where it is, or what happened to it, give police a call at a local station, or on the Crime Stoppers hotline on 1800 333 000 or through the web portal, referencing report number E87042610.
You can give a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Now for a change of pace - HammondCare announced on Monday it's starting an Australian-first program enlisting rescued greyhounds to support and provide some mateship to people living in aged care homes.
HammondCare, which has facilities at Scone, Waratah and Cardiff, as well as on the Central Coast, is partnering with Greyhound Rescue for the program, which has been launched at one of its Sydney homes.
The dogs have been trained in preparation for the sounds, sights, activities and equipment - like wheelchairs and trolleys - they are likely to encounter and have been taught techniques to help them connect with residents - particularly those with dementia.
"At Greyhound Rescue we know all too well the magic that these incredible hounds can bring to people's lives," Greyhound Rescue president Nat Panzarino said in the announcement sent out yesterday.
"What better way to share this magic with more people than bringing greyhounds to where they are really needed - to brighten the lives of people [who] are craving connection and companionship."
Reading the name Mike Baird (he's the chief executive of HammondCare) and mention of greyhounds reminded Topics of a story reported by the mighty Maitland Mercury a while back.
The year was 2016 and Mr Baird, who was then the premier of NSW, had just banned dog racing across the state - it was a decision that wouldn't ultimately stick and led to a controversial backflip.
The Merc sent one of its finest at the time, Perry Duffin - now a leading court reporter in Sydney - to photograph Maitland's own Mike Baird: a suit-wearing former racing greyhound looking for a new home.
Founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, has died at the age of 70. Jon Bon Jovi posted a tribute to the bass player on social media on Monday. "He was an original ... To be honest, we [the band] found our way to each other thru him," the tribute read. The cause of death has not been made public.
The Hunter Valley Art Fair will return this weekend. The free event at Pokolbin Community Hall will feature live demonstrations, fine art, handmade creations, gifts, a range of artisans and live music as well as a selection of food and coffee. The fair will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 10am to 3pm on Monday.
Ruins of a lost city, estimated to be 3400 years old, have been uncovered due to extreme drought conditions in Iraq. There were reports last week that the Bronze Age settlement, which had been engulfed by a dam filled with water from the Tigris River, included remnants of a tower, palace and other large buildings.
