Newcastle Racecourse's synthetic training track upgrade welcomed

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 6 2022 - 5:00am
Newcastle Racecourse

Leading trainer Kris Lees said a $3 million conversion of the Newcastle Jockey Club's synthetic all-weather training track, which started on Monday, was a terrific result for local stables.

Craig Kerry

