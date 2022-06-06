Jason Mackay kennel clean sweep Chief Havoc Gunnedah Cup heats

Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay has a stranglehold on Sunday's group 2 Chief Havoc Gunnedah Cup (527m) after preparing all three heat winners.
Mackay qualified Fat Boy's Dream, Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven for the $40,000-to-the-winner final with impressive victories on Sunday night.
Advertisement
Fat Boy's Dream prevailed by 5.75 lengths in heat one, clocking 30.42 seconds.
Zipping Maserati, fresh from winning the Brother Fox Final at Dubbo, was quickest, running 30.16 to win heat three by seven lengths.
However, Fantastic Raven was the early favourite for the decider at $2.25 with TAB after winning in 30.17 and drawing box one.
Zipping Maserati was $2.50 after getting box four, while Fat Boy's Dream ($17) has the seven.
Upper Hunter trainer John Taylor has Bullet Train (box six) and Brandy Hill conditioner Mark Davidson has Lektra Lad (three) in the final after third-placings in the heats.
Sunday's meeting was a good one for Hunter trainers with Aberglasslyn's Brad Davis (Ebby Tock), Swan Bay's Allan Ivers (Daniel Dugong), Greta's Brendan Allen (Gate Said No) and Maryland's Stephen Atkins (Turbo Power) also having wins in heats of others series.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.