Newcastle's Wandabaa to target group 1 Tatts Tiara

Newcastle mare Wandabaa will head to the group 1 Tattersalls Tiara at Eagle Farm on June 25 after her fast-finishing second at the track last Saturday.
The five-year-old Kris Lees-trained sprinter came from the rear of the field on the home turn to finish a length second to Baller in the $250,000 group 2 Moreton Cup (1200m).
The strong run on a Good 4 surface from the proven wet track performer has given connections the confidence to push on to the $700,000 Tatts Tiara (1400m).
Syndicated by Hunter-based Australian Bloodstock, Wandabaa has now won $936,315 in prizemoney.
However, another Lees-Australian Bloodstock galloper, Le Villi, will enjoy a spell after her third in the group 1 Queensland Oaks (2200m) on Saturday.
The Kiwi import, a $15 chance, loomed large at the top of the straight in the $700,000 race before finishing 1.5 lengths behind winner Gypsy Goddess.
"She ran super and she will have a well-deserved spell," Lees said.
"She might have a good spring, or we'll keep her for the autumn. We'll just see how she spells."
This Saturday, Lees will have Loch Eagle in the group 2 Gunsynd Classic (1600m) at Eagle Farm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
