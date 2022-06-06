Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Wandabaa to target group 1 Tatts Tiara

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 6 2022 - 5:30am
Kris Lees

Newcastle mare Wandabaa will head to the group 1 Tattersalls Tiara at Eagle Farm on June 25 after her fast-finishing second at the track last Saturday.

