Trainer Melanie Elder finds key to success with Man From Braavos

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder continued her rewarding run with revitalised pacer Man From Braavos at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The six-year-old recorded his third win across his past five starts, which also included two thirds.
With junior driver Seaton Grima aboard, the $1.45 favourite eventually won a fierce battle from the early lead from gate four in a 27.4-second first quarter. He then kicked again late to beat Aaron Goadsby-trained Madame Pele by 4.4m in a 1:56:4 mile.
"We knew we would have to do a bit of work early, but we were happy to get the top," Elder said.
"He's no jet out of the gate but he's got the pace to hold his own and it was just good he got there.
"He can really bring it home, and he's better off on the straights than the turns because he's a massive horse, and I was happy to see him run away from them at the end. I thought he might have burned the candle too hard at both ends."
The recent successes of Man From Braavos, which included a 1:53:0 mile victory at Newcastle, followed eight winless runs for Elder after he came from Queensland. Elder believed the gelding was now thriving at home with more room to move.
"I didn't see that [class] early," Elder said.
"It has been a really long journey with him but very rewarding. He's gleaming in his coat now and just really happy."
In-form driver Grace Panella took the inside run to score with $26 shot Ideal Sports Girl in the eighth race, nabbing Clayton Harmey-trained stablemate Chevons Bypass ($1.06) on the line.
It was part of a double for Panella and treble for Harmey. Panella also won with Cloudin Up (Denis Maricic), while Harmey's other victors were Dance With Sue and Miss Verstappen.
Also on the program, Sawyers Gully trainer Stacie Elliott's Sultan Fella ($9.50) swooped late to cause an upset in the third race.
The nine-year-old, driven by Bevan Pringle, defeated $1.65 favourite Don Hugo by 1.2m.
Driver Jack Callaghan also had a double, winning with Miss Verstappen and Sir Richard Lee (Jake Mitchell).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
