The Health Services Union welcomed a wage increase and $3000 bonus for workers by the NSW Government

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:00am
Health workers are set to receive a 3 per cent wage cap increase along with a $3000 one-off bonus. Picture: Marina Neil

The Health Services Union (HSU) says their "heavily fatigued workforce" welcomes announcements by the NSW Government for a public sector wage cap increase and $3000 bonus.

