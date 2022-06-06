Newcastle Herald
Port Stephens council approved nine storey Manta Ray building project for Nelson Bay

By Charlie Elias
June 6 2022 - 6:00am
MODEL: An artist's impression of the Angelina proposal on the corner of Donald and Yacaaba streets, Nelson Bay.

Nelson Bay is set to get its first significant new residential building in decades with Port Stephens councillors giving the green light to the nine-storey development on the corner of Yacaaba and Donald streets.

