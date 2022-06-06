Newcastle Herald
Golf: In-form Scaysbrook part of Australian team to compete at Singapore Junior Championships

Updated June 6 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
OPPORTUNITY: Ella Scaysbrook is playing in the Singapore Junior Championships. Picture: David Tease (Golf NSW)

NEWCASTLE teenage sensation Ella Scaysbrook will take on some of Asia's best young golfers at the Singapore Junior Championships being held at the Seletar Country Club, starting Tuesday.

