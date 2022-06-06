NEWCASTLE teenage sensation Ella Scaysbrook will take on some of Asia's best young golfers at the Singapore Junior Championships being held at the Seletar Country Club, starting Tuesday.
Scaysbrook is part of an eight-strong Australian squad competing in the individual and teams event. The first of three rounds is on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The Macquarie College 16-year-old was a member of the NSW team which won the interstate series in Victoria last month.
Scaysbrook was one of three NSW players to go undefeated through the series.
** Hunter trio Harry Atkinson, Brij Ingrey and Jake Riley are in form ahead of the Macarthur Masters being held at Camden and Campbelltown this weekend.
Harry Atkinson shot a six-under 64 to finish second at the North Coast Junior Masters at Emerald Downs a fortnight ago.
He backed that with a second in the Cypress Lakes club championship, behind Ingrey on Sunday.
Atkinson entered the fourth round six shots behind Ingrey. Atkinson picked up three shots and Ingrey dropped three to be all square at the 71st hole. Atkinson's run ended with a bogey. Ingrey finished par-par to win by a stroke and claim his second title.
Riley won the Hunter Combined High Schools Championships at Charlestown last week. The NSW All Schools championship are being held in Yamba from June 20-22.
** Clayton Small carded an even-par 72 to win the Lake Macquarie Cup at Belmont on Saturday. Belmont pennants player Mark Littlewood was runner-up at two over.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.