NEWCASTLE product Kouat Noi is looking forward to the bright lights and big city after inking a two-year deal with NBL champions the Sydney Kings.
Noi, 24, joins the Kings after three seasons with Cairns.
The South Sudanese-Australian finished second in rookie of the year voting in 2020 behind now NBA superstar LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton.
However, the past two years have been hindered by injury. He played the opening 10 rounds last season before his campaign was ended by a knee injury.
"I chose Sydney because all of the players who have been through the organisation end up in great situations either in the NBA or with good contracts," Noi said.
"This is the right opportunity to go out there, play my game and show the world how much potential I still have.
"I think that's where I belong honestly ... bright lights, big city, big organisation ... I think I'm going to fit in perfect."
The 201cm power forward averaged eight points and five rebounds a game last season, down from 10 points and six rebounds in his first two years in the league.
"I definitely have a lot to show," Noi said. "The past three seasons with Cairns I don't feel like I've shown what I'm capable of and talking to coach Chase Buford and CEO Chris Pongrass, that's why I'm coming to Sydney.
"I'm already feeling stronger. I'm playing in the NBL1 and performing, trying to get consistent. Once the NBL season starts I'm going to be ready to go."
Noi played much of his junior career alongside or against Angus Glover and Jayden Hodgson and was on the starting five alongside Dejan Vasiljevic in the Australian under 17 team which won the silver medal at the FIBA Under 17 World Championships in Dubai.
Kings CEO Chris Pongrass said the reigning champions were excited to have Noi join the group.
"Kouat has had rough run with injury but he's a player with great upside," Pongrass said. "He is a player with a lot of talent and one who can make a real impact on our playing group.
"We're focused on helping Kouat get his body right, play a full season and realise that enormous potential he has."
Noi is currently playing in the NBL1 North conference for Rip City (Sunshine Coast) alongside Kings championship guard and now Illawarra Hawk Wani Swaka Lo Buluk.
Noi knocked down 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a big win over Rockhampton on Friday night and then had 33 points and 13 rebounds in a loss on Saturday to Mackay featuring Kings duo Biwali Bayles and Jaylin Galloway.
Noi was four when his family fled their war-torn homeland to settle in Newcastle. He helped lead St Francis Xavier College to a NSW Combined Catholic College title in 2014 before finishing his schooling in the US at Montverde Academy alongside Ben Simmons.
He spent three years at the Texas Christian University, leading them to the NCAA tournament in 2018 before joining Cairns in 2019.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
