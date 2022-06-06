Technical glitch ends local TV news broadcast early

Viewers of the Hunter's nightly local television news were left scratching their heads on Monday, after a feed from the Sydney bulletin took over partway through the broadcast, following an ad break.
Sports presenter Mitchell Hughes responded to questions from the public on Twitter just before 7pm saying: "We're sitting in the dark mate!"
NBN Television said on its Facebook page afterwards that a technical issue had struck in the final 10 minutes of the broadcast.
"Everything is now fixed and we'll be back again tomorrow," the network said.
Then, on Tuesday morning, Hunter ABC Radio listeners received the regular broadcast from the Central Coast studio, with ABC Newcastle citing a technical issue stopping the region's regularly scheduled programming going to air.
