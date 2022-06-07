Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, July 8 2022: Thanks to the NSW SES after Newcastle and Hunter's wild weather

By Letters to the Editor
June 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE BALL: SES volunteers in action at Rutherford following the recent high winds, which resulted in hundreds of call-outs across the region. Picture: Simone De Peak

A TREE fell on our house; not a big impressive tree, but too large for a pair of oldies to handle. So, what to do? The council directed us to the State Emergency Service (SES). As soon as they were contacted everything was taken into care. "How could they help?"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.