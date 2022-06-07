SO Twiggy Forrest is all fired up and blaming the Coalition government for the problems with our power supply (Energy crisis has 'Twiggy' all fired up', Newcastle Herald 6/6). If the Coalition had stayed the course and not gone so hard towards renewables we wouldn't have this problem. Dr Forrest, who made all of his billions in the mining sector, is now demonising it for renewables. If he wants to show that he is a real disciple of the renewable brigade, let's see him building factories around the country that can supply Australia with Australian-built solar panels and windmills, or will he wait for the government subsidies so he can make more money? Forrest and Cannon-Brookes didn't become billionaires to give it all away to the poor.