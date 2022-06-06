Newcastle Herald
Rugby League: Warriors axe Brown, appoint club legend as interim coach

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 6 2022
GONE: Nathan Brown has parted ways with the New Zealand Warriors. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Nathan Brown's tenure as Warriors coach is over after the NRL club parted ways with the veteran mentor.

