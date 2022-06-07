Charlestown Azzurri primed to get back on top of NNSW NPL

A still refreshed and unbeaten Charlestown will welcome back Dom Bizzarri and Regan Lundy for what coach Graham Law predicts will be a dangerous clash with Valentine on Wednesday night.
Azzurri had almost three weeks off before belting Lake Macquarie 6-1 in the first half on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.
They then could afford to rest marquees Jacob Melling and Nigel Boogaard, veteran Matt Tull, young gun Dean Pettit and keeper Nathan Archbold in the second half in preparation for the midweek catch-up game against Phoenix.
The score on Sunday remained unchanged and Charlestown came through unscathed heading into their chance on Wednesday night to retake the Northern NSW NPL competition lead.
They sit second on 22 points, one behind Broadmeadow, with the Valentine game, which has been moved from CB Complex to Cahill Oval, in hand.
Law expected to have Bizzarri (injury) and Lundy (suspension) back for the game, which will be Azzurri's second match since a 3-0 loss to Olympic in the Australia Cup on May 17.
"It was a good day for us because we really delivered on what we've been working on and that break has been good for us," Law said of the demolition of Lake Macquarie.
"By luck, having the bye then the Valentine game postponed, it's really recharged us.
"We made a lot of changes at half-time because we play Wednesday night. Very rarely do you get an opportunity to rest boys. We had no injuries, so it was a really good day at the office.
"I said at halftime that the best outcome for us is to not concede a goal and let's try and stay on the front foot, but when you make five changes, that's difficult. And credit to Lakes, that's a tough one to be in the sheds 6-1 down, but they dug in second half."
Valentine, too, will be well rested after having the bye last week, following their 1-0 defeat of Edgeworth on May 29.
Phoenix, though, have played just six games this season, for nine points, making it difficult for them to gain any momentum.
However, Law was wary of their potential to cause an upset.
"Valo are dangerous, there's no doubt about that," Law said.
"That will be as tough a game as we'll get on Wednesday night."
Law, meanwhile, was thrilled with the performance of Harry Frendo against Lakes. Frendo scored with a crisp header then set up Pettit for his quality finish. He also scored a stunning solo goal in the 3-3 draw with Cooks Hill.
"I don't often single players out, but I don't mind singling out Harry," Law said.
"He's got all the ability in the world, and now he's set a bar for himself. Left foot, right foot, he's strong on both. He's got a good header, as we saw, and he's so quick and strong."
Azzurri are set to regain 2020 NNSW NPL player of the year Rene Ferguson and Jets defender Taylor Regan in the window for roster changes,
