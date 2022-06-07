Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri primed to get back on top of NNSW NPL

By Craig Kerry
June 7 2022 - 9:30am
RETURNING: Dom Bizzarri, right, is set to be back for Azzurri after missing the game against Lake Macquarie. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

A still refreshed and unbeaten Charlestown will welcome back Dom Bizzarri and Regan Lundy for what coach Graham Law predicts will be a dangerous clash with Valentine on Wednesday night.

