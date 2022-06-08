We will have a head start when the antis suddenly realise that the stove won't heat and the shower is cold. Renewables are not the be all and end all. Think what we are heading for if the quiet Australians don't wake up and see where those that will feel little effect (silver spooners, big business, greenies etc) take us. How soon will they take up the position that Australia should stop exporting coal and gas, as it is our fault that other countries use our fossil fuels to hasten the demise of all habitable areas in which we live? No export income means we can't pay for all the public services. All survive to a major degree due to the revenue from our exports.