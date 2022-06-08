Newcastle Herald
Letters, June 9 2022: Coal's contribution should be respected amid renewable energy transition

By Letters to the Editor
June 8 2022 - 6:30pm
LANDMARK: A statue of James Fletcher. Picture: Picture: Irene Perez Lopez

I WAS interested to read about the plan to digitally vandalise the statue of James Fletcher, who was an Australian coal miner and owner, newspaper proprietor and politician in the 19th century ('Taking a stand in statue dilemma', Newcastle Herald 3/6). His main offence was, apparently, his involvement in the coal industry. I understand that the era of coal is passing, and the reasons for that, but it would be a shame if we failed to recognise the role that coal has played in the development of our society.

