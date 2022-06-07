Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Commonwealth Games selection caps big week for Newcastle diver Sam Fricker

By Craig Kerry and Aap
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL SMILES: Sam Fricker will make his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham. Picture: Diving Australia

Merewether's Sam Fricker has gained his ticket to Birmingham for a Commonwealth Games debut, just days after earning Diving Australia's highest honour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.