Commonwealth Games selection caps big week for Newcastle diver Sam Fricker

Merewether's Sam Fricker has gained his ticket to Birmingham for a Commonwealth Games debut, just days after earning Diving Australia's highest honour.
The 20-year-old, now based in Sydney, was named in the Australian squad for the July 28-August 8 Games on Tuesday following the national titles in Victoria.
Fricker, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, was also named winner of the 2021 Award for Endeavour on the weekend. Diving Australia said Fricker "shot onto the international stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where he inspired a generation of Australians through his charismatic online presence and happy-go-lucky attitude".
At the awards function, the Australian team for the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, from June 17 was also announced.
Fricker will compete in the men's 10-metre, as they did in Tokyo last year. It came after he finished second at nationals in the event. He was also third in the men's 3m and second in the men's 10m synchronised with Jaxon Bowshire. He won the 3m men's synchronised with Shixin Li.
"I'm absolutely thrilled I rode a personal best dive all the way to a silver medal and now all the way to the worlds team in the individual 10-metre competition," Fricker told Diving Australia. "After a tough week of competition and determination, I'm very excited to represent Australia."
At the Commonwealth Games, Fricker will compete in the men's 3m synchro and mixed 10m synchronised.
Meanwhile, Domonic Bedggood will take a fresh outlook into the Games after making Australia's 14-strong team.
Bedggood, a dual Commonwealth gold medallist, returned to diving only four months ago after taking a break to focus on his mental health.
The 27-year-old made his Games debut in 2014, winning gold in the 10m synchronised event with Matthew Mitcham. In 2018 on the Gold Coast, he won individual 10m platform gold before his break.
Bedggood won't defend that title at Birmingham. He will compete in the 10m platform synchronised, the mixed 3m synchronised and 1m individual events.
"Coming back to diving after such a long break, I didn't have too many expectations," Bedggood said. "So it's very special for me and for everyone who has been a part of the journey."
"Having the time off to reflect has made me appreciate my career and the opportunities I have been given.
"Going into these Games I want to be able to enjoy it. Sport isn't forever and it's about making the most of these moments."
Australia's diving team for Birmingham is bookended by Chinese-born 34-year-old Li and 14-year-old Charli Petrov, who will both make their Commonwealth Games debut.
Melissa Wu will make her fifth appearance at a Commonwealth Games - the first Australian diver to achieve that milestone - when she competes in the women's 10m synchronised and the mixed 10m synchronised events.
Wu will team with Petrov in the women's synchro competition, with the teen inspired by her partner.
"I remember growing up and watching Mel compete at the Commonwealth Games and Olympics, that is how I got into the sport," Petrov said.
"I still pinch myself when we're up there on the tower and I look beside me and see her standing there."
