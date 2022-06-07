Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Subscriber

Public Service Association members to rally in Newcastle, amid calls for COVID bonus payments for prison officers, police and other frontline workers outside health sector

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rally planned amid calls for COVID bonus payments for more frontline workers

The union representing prison officers - and a range of other workers considered by many to have been on the front line at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - says the NSW government should also give one-off payments, like those promised to health workers this week, to employees in other sectors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.