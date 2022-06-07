Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Artifical reef off Terrigal: fishers to help decide final position of Central Coast structure

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
June 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEEP: The artificial reef will be a marine reserve in the same way as the HMAS Adelaide wreck, pictured, off Avoca.

FISHERS will help the state government decide precisely where a new offshore artificial reef on the Central Coast will settle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.