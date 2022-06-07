FISHERS will help the state government decide precisely where a new offshore artificial reef on the Central Coast will settle.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders on Tuesday confirmed that a process involving more than 1200 submissions had chosen Terrigal for the structure.
It joins one recently announced for Forster.
"The sheer volume of submissions is a testament to how popular these reefs are in providing high-quality fishing experiences, it's fantastic news for anglers and local businesses that have struggled over the last two years," Mr Saunders said.
"These reefs provide a cost-effective method to improve fishing practices and drive economic growth, while also providing significant ecological and productivity benefits."
The reef will be a marine reserve, the government confirmed.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
