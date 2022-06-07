Knights utility Kurt Mann looks set to return from injury via the interchange bench in Newcastle's clash with Penrith on Sunday.
Mann was named at No.14 on Tuesday in a Knights' side much similar to the team that beat the Warriors 24-16 before the bye last week.
The 29-year-old hasn't featured for the Knights since the club's 39-2 loss to the Eels in round seven.
The 156-game utility, who had a stent inserted via his groin to repair the artery, had started seven games at lock before suffering the injury.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has opted to keep Mitch Barnett at lock against the Panthers and bring Mann back via the bench.
His return has pushed fellow utility Phoenix Crossland out of the side.
Prop Jacob Saifiti, who along with Tyson Frizell has spent the past week in NSW camp, has been named to start in the front row in place of his injured brother Daniel, who suffered a knee injury against the Warriors that could keep him out for the next few weeks.
Leo Thompson, who played 11 straight games before being dropped for the Warriors game, comes back into the side and makes up a youthful bench with Simi Sasagi and Mat Croker.
Sunday's game at McDonald Jones Stadium should provide a good indication of where Newcastle are at.
The Knights lost to the Panthers 38-20 in round three, but fought on gallantly after Mitch Barnett was sent-off midway through the game.
The loss was the start of a seven-game losing streak, which Newcastle broke with a win over the Bulldogs (16-6) before losing to Brisbane (36-12) at home. They beat a woeful Warriors side in Redcliffe before a bye last week.
Penrith named all their NSW players to back up from State of Origin, but at least some of the six involved in Wednesday night's game could be rested.
Without their Origin players, Penrith beat the Bulldogs 30-18 last week.
Knights hooker Chris Randall said regardless of who played, it was a good opportunity for Newcastle to relaunch their 2022 campaign.
"It doesn't really matter if they rest blokes, they're going to be tough either way," Randall said.
"It's a good chance for us, if we could knock them over it would be massive for our season moving forward.
"We gave them a good run in that game earlier in the year ... we get another shot this weekend."
Newcastle are in 12th position after four wins and eight losses this season.
Starting side
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Edrick Lee
3 Dane Gagai
4 Enari Tuala
5 Dominic Young
6 Anthony Milford
7 Jake Clifford
8 David Klemmer
9 Chris Randall
10 Jacob Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Mitchell Barnett
Bench
14 Kurt Mann
15 Simi Sasagi
16 Leo Thompson
17 Mathew Croker
Extended match squad
18 Pasami Saulo
19 Jirah Momoisea
20 Tex Hoy
21 Jack Johns
22 Phoenix Crossland
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
