Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kurt Mann returns to utility role for Newcastle Knights against Penrith Panthers

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights utility Kurt Mann looks set to return from injury via the interchange bench in Newcastle's clash with Penrith on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.