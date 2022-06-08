You've heard of a nature documentary, but have you heard of a space-nature documentary?
A show called Migration Intergalactic will be held from Friday to Sunday at the multi-arts pavilion at Speers Point.
The 360-degree intergalactic experience follows the life cycle and migration of an alien creature.
"She's birthed out of a cocoon on one planet and travels to another planet, where she crashes through the atmosphere," said director Ella Heathmore, of Fingers Crossed Creative.
"Immediately after she crashes, she is chased by predators in cool costumes we've made."
A performer doing "lyra" with an aerial hoop enhances the projection-based show's immersive experience.
"The audience will be right there. It will feel as if they are travelling through space, with a David Attenborough-style voiceover," Ella said.
The family-friendly show is essentially a half-hour journey across galaxies and dimensions into the mysterious realms of deep space to witness "an epic once-in-a-millennia cosmic event on a strange crystal planet far, far away".
The show has an original score.
"We have a lot of musically-minded people in our company. They've all been composing music for the show. It's a synth, sci-fi vibe."
Ella said the show's sci-fi theme "lends itself to being colourful, exciting, weird and different".
Fingers Crossed Creative has another show planned for next month at Newcastle Museum.
The Intergalacular Sci Fi Spectacular Part II is a two-hour long sci-fi themed variety and cabaret show.
It has about 12 different acts, all "incredibly weird and wild".
"It's a big, fun, entertaining evening," Ella said.
The first installment of the show was held last February in Civic Park.
"This production includes a roughly 50/50 split of a sweet selection of all the favourite acts from the original show and a bunch of brand new acts, many featuring recurring original characters."
New acts introduce sci-fi twists to highly skilled cabaret performances with LED hooping and acrobatics, while parts of the show explore cinematic territory with a giant LED wall and panels.
The nature of the museum venue will help create "a cool underground warehouse arts party" vibe.
Sideshows will be held in the museum lawn area, with one called Darth's Bedtime Stories. It stars Darth Vader reading - you guessed it - bedtime stories.
The show will run at the museum from July 21 to 24.
The sci-fi themed work of Fingers Crossed Creative recently led to the company taking on the role of art department for the new Daniel Johns film, What If The Future Never Happened?
"The producer of the film saw our Civic Park show and thought we'd be great for the role," Ella said.
"We have since been engaged to produce a number of props and pieces for his forthcoming touring exhibition, which we are currently working on. We'll be heading to Melbourne to install them straight after the Migration show."
