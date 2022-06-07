SAMMY Silvera, Brandon Wilson and Riley Warland will not be at the Newcastle Jets next season as coach Arthur Papas opts for a smaller squad with more high-end players.
Silvera, who was on loan from Portuguese club Paos de Ferreira, scored one goal in 19 appearances and was mainly used off the bench.
Wilson joined the Jets in February on a short-term deal and started eight games in midfield.
Warland, who made 11 appearances, had a year to run on his contract in Newcastle.
Papas intends to strengthen the Jets defensive stocks and, with senior men Matt Jurman and Jordan Elsey contracted, opportunities for Warland would be limited.
"To progress you need to play games," Papas said. "If we are not able to guarantee that, I think it is wise to be up front about it. Riley is quite a young player and I still think he has a future ahead of him. I don't think he would have got the opportunity here that he needs."
The Jets had been in talks with Silvera and Wilson about contract extensions but couldn't come to terms.
"We were trying to find ways to fit them in under the salary cap," Papas said. "We gave ourselves a timeline to try and get it done. If we couldn't get it done, we didn't want to limit their opportunities elsewhere by waiting longer."
Wellington Phoenix pair Jaushua Sotirio and James McGarry are understood to be joining the Jets while the club has also been linked to midfielder Reno Piscopo
"We will have a slightly smaller squad next season," Papas said. "There are key positions where we are looking to bring in established players. Most importantly, we want it to be a bit more balanced from defence to midfield and attack."
Papas remains hopeful of retaining on-loan Brazilian Daniel Penha and said negotiations were continuing.
Penha's parent company Atletico Mineiro are reportedly seeking a $800,000 transfer fee for the creative playmaker.
"Those type of transfer fees are not paid in Australian football," Papas said. "There are teams who have players on those type of wages.
"We are dealing with the agent and have been in communication with Atletico. We are trying to work on another loan deal. He is open to staying. If he doesn't stay it is purely a financial reason and I can understand that. His heart is in Newcastle."
