Marcus Christensen was embarrassed last year. No other word for it.
The experienced Wanderers lock was part of a hastily put together Hunter team which didn't fire a bullet at the Country Championships.
They went down 21-13 to Illawarra to end their hopes of winning the Caldwell Cup and then lost a seeding game to the Central Coast 29-10.
It was an underwhelming return after a two-year absence from the titles and a far cry from 2017 when they last collected the Caldwell Cup.
"What we dished out last year was not a true indication of the standard of footy here," Christensen said. "It was a debacle. I have mates who play for Illawarra and Central Coast and it was pretty embarrassing to have to face them after the loss. I played in Newcastle teams where we were winning by 50 every game."
Last year's experience had Christensen reluctant to stick his hand up this season.
"I didn't put my name forward initially," Christensen said. "Some of the younger guys like Dave Puchert got in my ear. There are about six of us who played a season with the Wildfires when COVID stopped the local comp in 2020. Playing alongside those guys again was appealing. It has been really good. There have been good numbers at training. Everyone is keen to get out there and have a crack."
Hunter face a tough road. They open the weekend against defending champions Central West at 8am Saturday before an 11am date with Illawarra. The top team from the pool progresses to the final on Sunday.
Hunter's strength is their pack, which is spearheaded by in-form Hamilton duo Chris Hemi and Tauf Kinikini. Props Harry Chapman and Puchert will push for NSW Country jumpers. Christensen, Seva Rokobaro, Adam Edwards and Brendan Jackson are the locks, with Wanderers pair Piers Morell and Liam Brice on the side.
"Cental West and Illawarra are big sides," Christensen said. "I think we have the cattle to handle them. One thing about the Country champs, you have a limited time to prepare so you don't have combinations like club footy. It is a lot easier to play a direct style than to do complicated plays and patterns. That will suit us. Guys like Puch, Adsy, Piers and Seva have played Shute Shield and won't shy away from the collisions."
Christensen, 32, is one of the senior men in the team.
'I am feeling fit," he said. "I have [Wanderers teammate and high performance coach] Billy Coffey to thank for that. The past couple of years I have had a couple of issues with my kidneys. I took a big hit when I was playing in Sydney and I couldn't train in the off-season. I haven't had that issue this year. This might be my last Country Championship and I really want to make up for what happened last year."
HUNTER - Forwards: Harry Chapman, Chris Hemi, Dave Puchert, Tom Vincent, Kelly Byrne, Marcus Christensen, Adam Edwards (C), Brendan Jackson, Taufa Kinikini, Seva Rokobaro, Liam Bryce, Piers Morell; Backs: Charlie Fielder (VC), Onewa Tai, Billy Clay, Jason Milligan, Charles Mortimer, Travis Nepia, Laufiso Vaisagote, Liam Faughlin, Hamish Mckie, Fesuai Viliamu, Qwayde Cole, Pat Batey.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
