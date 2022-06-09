Red alert on Lake Macquarie amid big blow

A memorable land-based snapper catch in Lake Macquarie last week offered hope for hardy fishos as fierce westerly winds and sizeable swells look set to continue.
Like last weekend, strong winds are set to make life difficult for anglers, who also face the prospect of big swells.
Again, protected corners, especially in estuaries, will provide relief for those keen to wet a line.
Jason Nunn, from Fishermans' Warehouse, Marks Point, said Lake Macquarie's western side will again be the best bet. And a nice pay off for a local last weekend showed what is out there.
"It will be blowly, but you've just got to get out there early to that western side of the lake," Nunn said.
"We've been spoilt with the quality of tailor around in the lake, so again get out there, locate the tailor working those bait schools, get a few and maybe have a crack for a jew.
"There's also quite a few reds in the lake. Last weekend Phill Leeman got a cracking red, 74cm, from the shore, and he released it.
"He already had one in his bag that went 45, and he only needed one, so he put it back.
"He does a fair bit of shore-based fishing and he went for a wander and found a nice spot out of the wind. That's what you've got to do in these testing conditions and there's plenty of protected spots on the western side of the lake. Rocky outcrops like Bolton Point, Coal Point.
"It's good to see someone catch something of that quality off the bank, and let it go."
Nunn said the early periods on dark, typically before the wind picks up, were the best time to get out, but he warned to be vigilant on the water and on the rocks.
"More wind coming and it looks like there's a fair bit of swell around too, anywhere from two and a half to three-metres," he said.
"Last week it fished all right. Sunday was a bit windier but the guys who fished the inside reefs did really well, catching snapper, a few trag and some really good tailor.
"Surprisingly, they are even getting hairtail mixed in with the catches. I know they have been smashing them in Newcastle Harbour, but they are not that big. The ones they are getting offshore are three and four footers.
"They are big hairtail. Years ago you would catch them six-foot in Newcastle but then they got slaughtered, so it's good to see them offshore.
"But there's a lot of big tailor offshore, 55-60cm fish.
"It's going to be hard to predict until the weekend what this swell is going to do but the forecast is for big swell, which is going to make it uncomfortable.
"If the west-nor-wester holds up, you may be able to fish the inshore reefs if the swell in uniform. But if there's some southerly swell, it can make it a little unsafe.
"Guys fishing the beaches have said there's still been some tailor around, but also a few salmon making a bit of a reappearance.
"There's also bream about but if you've got a big swell, it's going to make beach fishing hard. And rock fisherman need to be well aware of that swell."
Snapper are plentiful for those able to get out off Port Stephens.
Brent Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens, had a cold but rewarding trip last Friday afternoon.
"If you can sneak out on a boat, there's been some nice reds around," Hancock said.
"I went out and caught a few on soft plastics, on the gulps, up around two and three kilo.
"Only average size but plenty around, out the front near Little Island."
If conditions keep anglers onshore, Hancock said: "We're lucky up here with the ocean beaches and the rocks because you can get out of the westerly and still fish.
"The beaches have been fishing well for bream. Salmon and tailor have started to turn up as well.
"The rocks have been fishing pretty well on the low swell. There's been snapper, bonito, tailor, salmon, plenty of bream and drummer. Young Kaio has been catching some kings at the breakwall as well."
With the winter chill comes the end of FADs fishing.
The DPI's Fisheries Aggregating Devices are being removed for their annual winter maintenance and are set to return from September.
A list of locations and statuses on FADs can be found at dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/fish-aggregating-devices.
The DPI posted last week that FADs from Port Stephens to Sydney had been removed, and the retrieval of all FADs south of Sydney down to Eden was underway. Retrievals of the remaining North Coast FADs from Tweed Heads to Crowdy Head are planned for mid to late June.
The list showed midweek that Port Stephens South FAD, 22.5km off Tomaree, was still in position.
A cautionary tale of 'I fought the law and the law won' was also posted by DPI Fisheries.
A routine night patrol by officers last year near Crowdy Head and Harrington came across two men returning to the boat ramp with two prohibited size snapper in a compartment of their boat.
The $500 penalty notice was disputed and taken to court, where the man then pleaded guilty to the charge and asked for leniency. The magistrate then ordered he pay $2200, which included the DPI's legal costs.
Expensive outing.
