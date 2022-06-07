Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested at Rutherford accused of almost $50,000 worth of NSW government grant fraud

Updated June 7 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 9:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of almost $50k worth of government grant fraud

A man has been charged in the Hunter as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud offences against NSW government schemes - with the man accused of fraudulently obtaining almost $50,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.