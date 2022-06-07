Man accused of almost $50k worth of government grant fraud

A man has been charged in the Hunter as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud offences against NSW government schemes - with the man accused of fraudulently obtaining almost $50,000.
Detectives from Port Stephens Hunter Police District began an investigation in February under Strike Force Midship after receiving information relating to alleged fraudulent activity.
Following extensive inquiries, police arrested a 24-year-old man at Rutherford on Tuesday.
He has been charged with six counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Police will allege in court that between September and October last year, the man submitted fraudulent applications for numerous NSW government grants and payments - totalling $48,000 - using falsified information and documents.
The man was granted conditional bail will face Maitland Local Court on July 6.
Police said their inquiries were continuing.
