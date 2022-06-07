Man charged for allegedly driving while almost five times legal limit

A man in his 50s will face court later this month after he was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit in suburban Newcastle this week.
Police were called to Brunker Road at Adamstown late on Monday night after reports that a Nissan Navara was blocking a lane of the road.
The 59-year-old driver was breath-tested before being taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.219.
Police said the man's license was already suspended.
He was charged with high range drink-driving and driving while suspended - he will face court later this month.
