Man charged for allegedly driving while almost five times legal limit

Man, 59, charged after allegedly being caught driving with blood-alcohol reading of 0.219 in Newcastle

Updated June 7 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:41pm
A man in his 50s will face court later this month after he was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit in suburban Newcastle this week.

