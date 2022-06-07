Police are appealing for public assistance to find a girl missing from the Central Coast.
Keira Picken, 14, was last seen at her home on McMasters Road, Woy Woy, about 10pm on June 5.
When she was unable to be located the following morning, officers attached to Brisbane Water Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Keira's welfare due to her age.
Keira is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing thick black-framed spectacles. She may be wearing a dark-coloured 'Everlast' jumper and track pants.
Keira is known to frequent the Granville, Ryde, Carlingford, Eastwood and Denistone West areas.
Anyone with information regarding Keira's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
