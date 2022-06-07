Newcastle Herald
Central Coast police appeal for help finding Keira Picken, 14-year-old girl missing from Woy Woy

Updated June 7 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 9:48pm
Keira Picken

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a girl missing from the Central Coast.

