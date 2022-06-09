Gold class golf experience Advertising Feature

Time to join: Located in the picturesque Port Stephens region, Pacific Dunes Golf Club at Medowie has a range of membership offers now available and great rates for Newcastle District Golf Association members. Picture: Supplied.

PACIFIC Dunes Golf Course at Medowie offers a world-class golf experience at its Port Stephens location.

Are you looking to join a club or become a new member at a club?



Now is the time to join Pacific Dunes.



"You can treat yourself for as little as $46.44 per week for a full seven-day-a-week membership, including unlimited golf, or ask about some of the other membership options," General manager and membership manager Kurt Linde said.

Designed by renowned golf course architect James Wilcher, Pacific Dunes Golf Club opened in April 2006 and has been featured in Australia's top 100 golf courses ever since.

Pacific Dunes first came to life when the original owners purchased a parcel of land in Medowie with the intent to develop a new and exciting residential estate in Port Stephens.

The golf course is the centrepiece of the $180 million Pacific Dunes golf and residential community.

"The golf course was always part of the plan, just how good a course was the unknown," he said.



"Time has shown the course as a true championship course with world-class design and impeccable conditioning year in, year out"

Pacific Dunes has established a reputation for providing a unique golfing experience on the 18-hole course, with its natural sandy base and rolling topography, combined with temperate and year-round golfing weather.

The course features two distinct nine-hole loops with the opening nine holes setting the scene as it winds through a woodland backdrop, complementing the wetlands back nine.

Pacific Dunes is also home to The Greenhouse Bar & Eatery which offers casual dining and a garden terrace with views across the golf course and bushland.



Using fresh and locally-sourced produce, the eatery's focus is to create dishes the whole family can enjoy.



Within the state-of-the-art clubhouse, you will find a beautiful function room that is perfect for weddings, conferences and events.

Pacific Dunes plays host to many local weekend and midweek social clubs along with travelling social groups coming from all over NSW and Australia.



A popular option for visitors is the "stay and play" packages that can be tailored to your schedule and budget.

"We also love our locals at Pacific Dunes, with a Newcastle District Golf Association affiliate rate of $45 social or $50 in the daily competition," he said.



"For those who are not a member of a club, check out our seasonal specials."



The winter promotion is available for $75 Monday to Thursday and $85 Friday to Sunday for golf and cart.