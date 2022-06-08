Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

QT Newcastle hotel in historic David Jones building set to open

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 8 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready for business: QT Newcastle general manager Michael Stamboulidis at the check-in desk of the new hotel which opens for business on Thursday. The Rooftop bar and ground floor Jana restaurant and cafe welcome locals, too. Picture: Simone De Peak

It's funky, fun, personal and charming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.