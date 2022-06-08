Newcastle Herald
Taya Porter has taken to GoFundMe to fight the rising costs of living with muscular dystrophy

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
June 8 2022 - 11:00pm
Crowdfunding: Hunter School of the Performing Arts student Taya Porter has taken to GoFundMe so the family can afford a new van to fit her wheelchair. Picture: Marina Neil

NO LONGER able to fit her wheelchair in the family car, Hunter School of the Performing Arts student Taya Porter has taken to online crowdfunding for a solution.

Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

