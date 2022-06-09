Since 1986, the iconic Australian Made logo has let Australians know which products are made here.
It is a symbol of national pride in Australian manufacturing.
It celebrates the success of Australian companies and workers, and it is a symbol of quality and value that overseas customers can rely on.
June 6-12 is Australian Made Week - where we encourage Australians to celebrate and support Australian manufacturing by looking for the label when they shop.
The people of the Hunter know better than most the importance of supporting local jobs and local industry.
And if you are going to support Australian jobs at the supermarket, you are entitled to ask what is it that your government is going to do to rebuild Australian manufacturing.
There is a sad story of a long decline in Australian manufacturing capability: a decline in good jobs in our suburbs and regions, a decline in apprenticeships, a decline in opportunity for Australian families and for the Australian economy and, critically, a decline in national capability.
Manufacturing is important not just for the jobs it creates, but for our scientific capability, research capability, capacity to innovate, and our capacity to do things as a country.
For the past decade, Australians have watched as federal and state Liberal and National governments have made a bad situation worse, sometimes as bystanders, but often actively encouraging firms to offshore.
Such as when Joe Hockey famously dared the automotive manufacturers to give up on their Australian production facilities, or when Andrew Constance sent thousands of Hunter jobs offshore by building trains, ferries and busses overseas.
The decline of Australian manufacturing is a choice, not an inevitability.
But too many people, and especially too many political leaders over the past few decades, have said that there is an inevitability about the decline of good jobs in the manufacturing sector in Australia.
They have said that we're just a cork bobbing on the ocean, without the agency or the capability to shape the future of Australia's industrial capability.
The impact of this decline goes beyond the hundreds of thousands of lost jobs.
It means lost capability, less resilience and weakens our capacity to deal with big national challenges.
In 2019 the Harvard University Index of Economic Complexity delivered a harsh verdict that should have been a clarion call to all of us.
Australia slipped even further down the global economic complexity rankings from 57th to 93rd, behind Kazakhstan, Uganda and Senegal.
This has real consequences for us and our kids. Lower economic complexity condemns Australia to a low wage, less equal and weaker future.
COVID forced Australians to reconsider the impact of de-industrialisation on our capacity to face the challenges of the future.
Whether it is climate and energy, water and food security, the challenge of living in the fastest growing region in human history, future pandemic responses or supply chain certainty - all require the capability and economic weight that comes with having a complex, diverse and robust economy.
Anthony Albanese and Labor were elected with a mandate to ensure that we have a future made in Australia.
Labor's National Reconstruction Fund and our Rewiring the Nation Fund represent the biggest set of industry policy offerings that have been brought to the Australian people in an election in Australian history.
An Albanese Labor government will make sure that when Australian taxpayer money is being spent, it is going to be spent on local manufacturers who deliver high-quality, leading-edge technology and employ local people in good jobs.
Our Rewiring the Nation Fund will invest in the electricity network so that we can push down electricity prices for households and make Australian manufacturing more competitive.
And our National Reconstruction Fund will partner with industry to make massive investments in Australian manufacturing.
So I say to Australians, buy Australian.
Make the commitment every week in the shopping basket to do it.
But do it because we're going to do it together, as a government with the Australian people, buying Australian with the strongest procurement package in Australian history.
If the Australian people are prepared to get behind this campaign and buy local, I can tell you that they have got a government that's committed to putting its shoulder behind the wheel and making sure that we work together to deliver a manufacturing industry that Australians can be proud of and that charts the course for a shared future.
