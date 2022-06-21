Closing of the circle

I relied on the support I received from RMH during such an unexpected time in my life- Marika Lynch
Where were you raised and who or what influenced your career?
I grew up in Lake Macquarie and was raised in Redhead. I can't put my finger on what influenced my career in the beginning, but from an early age I loved numbers and maths, and was good at them.
Why did you choose to study accounting at the University of Newcastle?
I decided to stay in Newcastle for University because you can't beat the location. I was able to live close to my family and work locally. I always knew I wanted to stay in the area, so it was an easy choice for me.
What led you to found Valorium Advisors in 2014?
Growing up I was always interested in how small businesses operated, grew, and succeeded.
My goal was to run a flexible accounting firm with a tight-knit team. I've watched other businesses succeed and fail and knew that I wanted to give it a go, focused on avoiding the pitfalls I had witnessed. At Valorium Advisors our approach is providing smart solutions and superior service. Our business philosophy focuses on more than just the numbers. We look at the bigger picture and understand that starts with each individual business. It is our clients who keep us motivated and passionate about the work we do every day.
Does your company specialise in any area?
We specialise in the health/wellness and trade industries and small business start-ups. As a team, we want to make sure we understand our clients' goals - which is we take a little bit of extra time to get to know them and their business.
How did the pandemic affect your operations?
We were lucky in the sense that our office was already operating in a hybrid approach with members of the team working between the home and office. We're very big on work-life balance so we already had this in place pre-COVID. So when we went into lockdown we were already prepared, able to continue working from home and seeing clients online. As the ATO and the Government continuously brought out new legislation to assist small businesses, we had to ensure we were looking after our clients even more, helping them survive by being on top of our game. We were one of the lucky businesses who thrived through the pandemic and actually grew our client base.
What is the feedback you are receiving now from clients as to how they are fairing in what are trying economic times?
Many of our client businesses are thriving in this economy. They learnt to adjust to change and are now feeling more resilient in their business. Getting the foundations of a business correct, from the beginning, is crucial for growth, success, and survival. Having the right accountant is an important investment to your business, and our clients can attest to this.
You were recently appointed on the board of Ronald McDonald House. Why is this charity close to your heart?
Seven years ago, my daughter was born extremely early. I spent 70 days in hospital with her until she was strong enough to come home. The Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW (RMH) family rooms and NICU became my second home. I relied on the support I received from RMH during such an unexpected time in my life. The refuge, the space, the food, the caffeine, the volunteers to talk to, everything I needed to keep going so I could be strong enough to help my daughter survive. I also witness many other families go through worse circumstances, and how much support RMH provided them. I sat in the hospital every day and watched this amazing organisation do what they do best - provide vital support to families with ill children. No one expects or plans to be in these situations and having an organisation to help you survive it the best you can, is crucial for any family. Now my daughter is happy and healthy - it's my time to give back and help RMH in any way I can.
What strengths do you bring to the board?
I am a skilled accountant who is kind, loyal, creative, organised, and empathetic. I am also a mum who has experienced sick kids and the effect it has on a family.
What motivates you in your professional life?
My team - I work with a group of supportive, strong, and encouraging women. We are each other's biggest supporters, and I couldn't get through the workday without them. My clients - their success and achievements and the acknowledgement we receive from them is why I love what I do.
What are your business goals this year?
Our team sets our business goals at the beginning of each year. We love the benefits this brings. We also have an annual planning day where we review, realign and reset each year. My main business goal is 100% on time lodgements with the ATO. This makes sure we are working with the right clients and are proactive.
The best business advice you have received?
Our office wall is filled with the team's favourite business advice sayings and quotes, so we can see our 'why' each day and are constantly reminded why we do what we do. My belief when it comes to business and life is: "If you have the courage to start, you have the courage to succeed."
