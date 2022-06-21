Closing of the circle

Seven years ago, my daughter was born extremely early. I spent 70 days in hospital with her until she was strong enough to come home. The Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW (RMH) family rooms and NICU became my second home. I relied on the support I received from RMH during such an unexpected time in my life. The refuge, the space, the food, the caffeine, the volunteers to talk to, everything I needed to keep going so I could be strong enough to help my daughter survive. I also witness many other families go through worse circumstances, and how much support RMH provided them. I sat in the hospital every day and watched this amazing organisation do what they do best - provide vital support to families with ill children. No one expects or plans to be in these situations and having an organisation to help you survive it the best you can, is crucial for any family. Now my daughter is happy and healthy - it's my time to give back and help RMH in any way I can.