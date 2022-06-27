Everything I do outside of my job ties back to and influences my career in some way- Sarah Hovanyecz
Where were you raised and who or what influenced your career?
I was raised in Western Sydney and moved to Wollongong when I started high school. I can't pinpoint exactly who or what influenced my career, but I think my environment had a lot to do with it. I had some fantastic teachers, but my high school history teacher (Jonathan Dallimore) was a key role model.
His dedication and enthusiasm for his passion (teaching) was a motivator for me to find my own passions.
Why did you choose to study law?
I loved studying English and history however I wanted to choose a field that had a clear career path. I achieved good results in Legal Studies at school and was offered early entry into law at the University of Wollongong. It didn't take long for me to realise that law offered me the academic challenges that I thrived on.
What was your career path after finishing your degree?
In my penultimate year at university, I was awarded a work integrated learning scholarship at a law firm in Sutherland. I found that commercial law was an area that was vast and complex so it would be challenging, and I would never get bored. I then took up a graduate commercial lawyer position with a boutique firm in Sydney CBD.
What brought you to the Hunter?
My fiancé is a born and bred Novocastrian. When I had decided that I was ready to move on from Sydney it made sense for me to come to Newcastle.
In your role as Senior Associate at Osborn Law, what is your remit?
It is my role to take on leadership responsibilities within the firm in addition to my role as a lawyer. These responsibilities include aspects of managing the business, with a particular focus on marketing and wellbeing, and the development of junior paralegals and solicitors.
What does your average day look like?
I typically get up around 5am and go to gym (Watt St Athletic). Exercise is a non-negotiable for me as it keeps me grounded and helps me manage stress. I don't drink coffee, so I usually start my day with a tea. I start my workday by getting myself organised and then checking in with the rest of my team.
I juggle meetings, telephone calls, practice management and training tasks daily and most weeks I have a few marketing activities like lunches, coffee (or tea) catch-ups, client drinks or networking events. Twice a week I play netball in the evenings and once a month I also attend a board meeting for Hunter Prelude.
You were recently named as the Young Achiever at the 2022 Bean Counters Ball. What does that mean to you?
The Bean Counters are obviously a reference to accountants! I have relationships with many accountants as sources of referrals, and it is important to me that they trust my skills and abilities in managing their client's commercial needs. It is always nice to be recognised for these efforts.
The award cited your community contributions - why did you get involved on the board of Hunter Prelude, and what does it do?
I had been interested in getting involved in a board to utilise my legal skillset for another purpose. Hunter Prelude is a local charity that provides early intervention services for children with disabilities and their families. The charity was founded over 30 years ago and has grown from strength to strength since then.
What led you to volunteer at Dog Rescue Newcastle?
I have always loved animals and wanted to be a vet when I was growing up. I am a bit dog obsessed. We have two rescue staffies (Ruby and Daisy), one of which we adopted from DRN.
What has been your involvement in the Newy-ALL-Abilities event at the Foreshore?
The founder of Newy-ALL-Abilities is one of the owners of Watt St Athletic. I was involved in the planning and organisation of the event from the outset. My involvement and connections with Hunter Prelude were able to be utilised, and the result was fantastic for the first event of its kind.
What motivates you in your career?
I am motivated by inspiring and helping others. I am a big believer in continual self-improvement and growth, and I hope to be someone who leads and inspires others to achieve their own goals.
How important is it for your values to align with your employer?
This is crucial because my career is a big part of my life and everything I do outside of my job ties back to and influences my career in some way.
I believe that values are an important part of leadership and for me to be an effective leader those value need to be aligned to ensure we are all travelling in the same direction. I am lucky that Osborn Law do have strong defined values which is why I sought out the opportunity to work there many years ago.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still learning, growing and developing as a lawyer and as an individual. Hopefully I will also be inspiring others to find their passion and empowering them to grow and lead.
