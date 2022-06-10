Major boost for local jobs Advertising Feature

Leading engineering consultants, BG&E Resources (BGER) has expanded into Newcastle, to help bolster the local economy and employment.

BGER has a rich history of providing innovative engineering solutions for clients in the resources, energy and industrial sectors across Australia and recently extended its footprint on the East Coast.

New era: Engineering consultant company BG&E Resources (BGER) has expanded into Newcastle, located at Suite 2, Level 3, 462 King Street, Newcastle West. Picture: Shutterstock.

BGER managing director Craig Bloxham is excited about contributing to projects for local clients in the transitioning resources sector, as well as to renewable energy and advanced manufacturing projects.

"Novocastrians have a lot to be proud of. Post-pandemic, government and industry have continued to collaborate to diversify the economy in Newcastle and the surrounding Hunter Region," Mr Bloxham said.



"The collective efforts to make the city more resilient by empowering locals with increased skilled employment opportunities is clever and it's a privilege for BGER to contribute."

Research indicates up to nine out of 10 new jobs require post-school qualifications and while Newcastle's research and tertiary institutions are doing a wonderful job in educating science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates, BGER is also committed to helping STEM graduates and experienced professionals apply their skills to the many projects that require state-of-the-art engineering.

"My colleague, Peter Shrewsbury [Newcastle manager at BG&E], established BG&E in Newcastle in 2012 and since then Pete and his team have done a stellar job in providing local employment opportunities and serving clients in the property, healthcare, education, transport, marine and arts and culture sectors," he said.



"Now it's time to build on that legacy and help clients in the Resources, Renewables and Industrial sectors."

Together, BGER and BG&E have the technical expertise and scale to contribute to critical work in the region, including aerospace and defense at Williamtown; healthcare at John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct at Callaghan; sport and entertainment at Hunter Park; education in the Civic Precinct; marine with further development of the Port of Newcastle; and resource recovery and green energy at Summer Hill Waste Management Centre.

"With a GDP of more than $18 billion, the largest age cohort being 20 to 24-year-olds and the continued migration of residents from metropolitan hubs, Newcastle is a city on the move to becoming even more globally competitive," he said.

