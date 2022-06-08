SOUTHERN Beaches coach Adam Dubois is in for the long haul at Ernie Calland Oval and he has a tattoo to prove it.
Dubois is in his second season at Beaches and first in charge of the top grade.
What started as a tease is now in ink on his right bicep.
"I used to play for Hamilton," Dubois said. "Last year, being my first year with Beaches, when we played them at Passmore I made a throw-away comment that if we win three grades from three, I'll get a Beaches tattoo."
The comment slid by without action until a fortnight ago.
"We had a disrupted lead up into the game against University and I needed something to get the boys up," Dubois said. "It is a small but poignant tattoo to show the boys I am here fore the long haul. I have never felt more love at a club. I have been at a few out in the Central West, Illawarra, Sydney and up here. I have never felt so supported and loved."
** Former Merewether junior Taj Annan is in the Australian under-20s squad for the Oceania Championships to be held in July.
The rangy 18-year-old moved to Queensland in 2018 on a rugby scholarship at Brisbane Boys High. An inside back, Annan has represented Queensland at under-16, 18 and 20 level, is in the Reds Super Rugby system and plays club rugby at Easts.
** Wallabies legend David Campese presented jumpers to the captains of the Hunter Wildfires junior teams on Tuesday night ahead of the State Championships.
Hunter will have teams competing from under-12 to under-18s in boys and girls divisions.
** Connor Mulhearn is back at Hamilton, albeit briefly. Mulhearn scored two tries in the Hawks' 44-3 win over Lake Macquarie in second grade on Monday night. The talented fly-half would be a great option for first-grade coach Marty Berry leading into the finals, but he is only home for university holidays. Mulhearn plays for Souths in the Brisbane competition.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
