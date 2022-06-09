Letters: Rate rise expected, but will still hurt plenty

PETER Devey, ("Climate change not about faith", Letters, 8/6), attempts to ridicule Kathryn Bow's commentary about climate and the school curriculum and goes on to say people should seek information from "elsewhere". Well I have, in subject specific tertiary education. More severe rainfall events due to ocean warming, colder weather, "the best start to a ski season in 50 years" (that should tell you something) and northern hemisphere snow into spring is the Earth's response to global warming, whatever the cause. Severe cold weather results from melting polar caps and receding glaciers in Earth's attempt to achieve equilibrium, or homeostasis to use a biological term. Flooding of rivers flowing into a greater wall of water and excessive coastal erosion is a result of rising sea level. These are the facts, not an opinion or belief. Where do people learn of their surroundings if not in schools and universities? This information stems from scientific study by experiment, measurement and observation.