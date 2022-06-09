Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, June 10, 2022: Rate rise expected, but will still hurt plenty

June 9 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Rate rise expected, but will still hurt plenty

WHILE the interest rate rise ('$200 a month', Newcastle Herald 8/6) was always going to be happening, the exposure of many first home buyers to this and future rises, that will also be expected as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) seeks to manage interest rates with the blunt instrument of interest rate rises, will cause some real financial strain some may not be able to endure.

