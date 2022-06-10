Newcastle Herald
Letters, June 11 2022: Dominic Perrottet, don't leave part-time nurses out of COVID-19 bonus $3000

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2022 - 6:30pm
Mr Premier, part-time nurses deserve bonus for braving COVID too

I'M a NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association member and active frontline worker, and I am ashamed to be a full-time, permanent staff member this week. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has blinkers on yet again, giving a thank you payment to all full time nurses and midwives.

