Mr Premier, part-time nurses deserve bonus for braving COVID too

I AM angry at Lake Macquarie council for fining me for parking in a no stopping zone. I am a 74-year-old handicapped pensioner. That's the first time I have shopped at Aldi. The car park was full so I drove out and parked in the street. There were a number of signs and I obviously misjudged them. My head is not what it used to be. I am on a walking stick so I wanted to park close. I have had one hip removed and am on the list to have the other done and I am recovering from a prostate operation. I tried a letter of appeal, but all I got back was a standard letter of rejection. I am a good ratepayer, and even being disabled I have been a volunteer at Sailability Belmont for 13 years. I know the rules, but this is to let other locals be aware; otherwise, $275 is a lot of money.