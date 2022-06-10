Newcastle Herald
Changing Faces: Nobbys Breakwater the set for international youth dance film

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
June 10 2022 - 2:00am
Flipside dancers: The final third of Nobbys Breakwater will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 11, from 12.30pm until 5pm and Sunday, July 12, from 7am until 3pm for the filming of a youth dance production. Picture: Marina Neil

IF YOU had planned on braving the wind this weekend for a stroll along Nobbys Breakwater, then be warned about a group of youths loitering down the end.

