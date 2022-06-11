Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | Striking conversion creates Hamilton Courtyard House | Photos

By Lisa Cugnetto
June 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was back in 2015 when a Hamilton-based couple approached Newcastle residential-focused architectural practice Anthrosite about a unique home renovation they wanted to undertake. It involved the conversion of two detached 1920s-era weatherboard cottages into a single dwelling to accommodate their family of six.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.