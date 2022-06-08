Newcastle Herald
State of Origin: Gagai, Ponga help Maroons to 16-10 victory in series opener at Accor Stadium in Sydney

By Max McKinney
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
TRY-SCORER: Queensland centre Dane Gagai. Picture: Getty Images

Maroons coach Billy Slater praised Dane Gagai for an "outstanding" performance in Wednesday's 16-10 win over the Blues, saying the veteran outside back had "never let Queensland down" in any of his 20 Origin appearances.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

