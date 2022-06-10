My name is Alex, and I am not originally from Australia. One of my colleagues recently gave me the chance to try your delicious Chiko Rolls, and I found it quite filling, flavory and savoury. Many jokes were made about it being an Australian delicacy, "the chicken roll with no chicken", and we all had a nice laugh. I posted the cultural experience on my Instagram, only to later be flooded with messages from fellow vegetarians telling me that, in fact, the chiko roll is not actually vegetarian. I read up on it, and, alas, they are correct. There is no chicken, but, as I'm sure you are aware, your product does contain 4 per cent beef. How bizarre.