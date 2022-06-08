Newcastle is set for "solid surf conditions" this week for those brave enough to take on the winter waves.
A swell of 2 to 2.5 metres is predicted for Thursday, which Beachwatch reporter Dave Anderson said would be best handled by south facing reefs.
Photographer Peter Lorimer snapped some of the surfers taking on the big waves at Newcastle Beach yesterday, which are only set to get bigger into the weekend.
Surfline has predicted the wave height reaching up to 10 foot on Sunday night and Monday.
The beach conditions are set to be matched by mostly sunny skies and tops of about 18C for the rest of the week.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
