EDITORIAL: Newcastle's submarine attack, Pasha Bulker storm show best in people through worst of circumstances

By Editorial
June 10 2022 - 10:00pm
It's heroes we recall about Newcastle submarine attack, Pasha Bulker

ECHOES of the past have been audible throughout the Hunter this week. Commemorations of both 80 years since the Japanese submarine attack on Newcastle and 15 years since the storm that sent the Pasha Bulker onto Nobbys beach have been widespread.

Local News

