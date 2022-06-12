States have let our health workers down

THERE were Labor campaign promises, but alas all they are doing is blaming the ousted Coalition. How about living up to their own promises? They knew what was ahead of them when they put their hands up for the job. It was never going to be easy, but they said they were up to the task, so how about getting on with what you said could be achieved? Food, fuel, power, wages and getting our country back on track should be their first port of call, not riding bamboo bikes, entertaining overseas hierarchy or space exploration. Your people are in need of better response times and hospitals that can address the immediate needs of patients. Commuters are waiting for fuel costs to be addressed, the power grid has problems. They need to be clear on their direction to get Australia back on track.