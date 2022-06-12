States have let our health workers down

I THINK the time has come for equality in our secular public district hospitals for the working poor. Politicians have sold off our district hospitals and taken away services and resources.
I believe religious politicians have played a big part in undermining our secular public hospitals in favour of federal funding going to religious and private hospitals, leaving only crumbs for our secular hospitals.
It's been reported a sad state of affairs when we hear the nurses screaming for help at the new Maitland Hospital.
Nurses are stressed that the hospital is short on supplies. Short staffed and underpaid, nurses are in distress; the patients are suffering as nurses are going home knowing they haven't been able to meet all the patient's needs.
Nurses have been taken for granted for too long because they have a dedication to duty.
With the loss of many Australians in World War II the women formed collectives across the country with submissions in hand for fully functioning public district hospitals. Governments of the day agreed and district hospitals were born, giving jobs, medical careers and good health for communities supported by volunteers.
I believe the states have let us down. We have a health crisis from years of neglect because there has been very little investment in our public secular hospitals. I think the federal government should give equality to our secular hospitals and take over the reins for funding secular hospitals nationally.
Public hospitals need a big injection of capital to build and extend for future demands. In my opinion centralised health is dead; decentralised health is the only way to go for the future. We must avoid the American system of no money, no treatment.
TUESDAY'S rate rise ('$200 a month', Newcastle Herald 7/6) may be 'difficult news' for indebted households, but it is less so for banks.
The 50-point cash rate rise was above market expectations. The market has been used to the Reserve Bank (RBA) keeping the lid on interest rates with its "quantitative easing" during recent years.
I think the RBA has realised that any rise in interest rates will have significant effects on spending of heavily indebted Australians. Maybe it hopes the psychological shock of a larger than expected rate rise will slow consumer spending significantly.
Given the lack of competition in the banking sector this 0.5 per cent rise will quickly flow through to borrowers, but will not increase earnings of bank savers as much. Bank profit margins will rise as new lending slows.
A household with a typical $750,000 mortgage will pay an extra $200 per month. That means they will have $50 less per week to spend, but will this be enough to reduce consumption to what can be produced locally and imported? Surely households will be more inclined to dip into savings built up during the last few years.
Economists' talk of the interest rate rise slowing the economy so the supply of goods can pick up is fanciful. With supply chain issues and lingering COVID effects, supply is unlikely to pick up any time soon.
A rise in the Australian cash rate will not convince the Russians to withdraw from Ukraine. Even if they did tomorrow, eastern Ukraine is in ruins.
A downside of an interest rate rise is that it is discriminatory. It will be borne largely by the most vulnerable; heavily mortgaged home owner-occupiers and renters who will face rising rents. It is also borne by people who lose their jobs and their incomes as the economy slows. Many of these people will have just gained jobs after the recession. We should therefore expect more mortgagee sales as recent borrowers' equity in their property becomes negative and their repayments rise.
Any attempt by the federal Labor government in its October budget to provide cost of living relief can only be token and circumscribed.
Significant increases in spending by the government will only force the RBA to impose higher rate rises later in the year.
ADZ Carter made an attack on model Bec Judd for complaining about crime in her suburb of Brighton, Melbourne, (Short Takes, 6/6). I believe he should have researched this story better before lashing out against the poor woman.
His claim that Bayside City Council has the lowest crime rate in the southern metro region of Melbourne was misleading. The last crime stats came from the year 20-21, which was a severe COVID lockdown period in Melbourne. People weren't allowed out.
The alleged crime wave in Brighton (11 kilometres from Melbourne), reported by many residents, not just Bec Judd, is from gangs of youths from other suburbs targeting well-off homes in Brighton to break into them. Brighton, which has a population of 23,000, has no active police station and residents reporting crime to police have been told that they were too busy to attend at weekends. They were too busy handcuffing pregnant women in pyjamas in outer suburban homes, I suppose.
People should have a right to have protection from crime no matter what the value their home may be.
CONGRATULATIONS to John Barilaro on his $715,000 defamation payout ('Google ordered to pay $715K to Barilaro', Newcastle Herald 7/6). He says it's not about the money. Prove it. Donate it to the Australian Koala Foundation.
COLIN Robinson, (Short Takes, 6/6), I definitely share your sentiment regarding Josh Frydenberg. I thought it was very rich of Mr Frydenberg to say that Anthony Albanese couldn't be Prime Minister because he believed that Mr Albanese was not good with numbers. When Mr Albanese was Infrastructure Minister, he was responsible for over $75 billion of complex projects over 6 years. Not a single one of these projects was delayed or over budget. Meanwhile, when Mr Frydenberg was responsible for JobKeeper, he overestimated the cost of it by an entire $60 billion. Little wonder that Australia went from having the world's best performing economy in 2013, to being number 21 by 2018. Anytime I ever heard Mr Frydenberg's name mentioned, I would be reminded of Paul Keating's quote about Tony Abbott, "I wouldn't trust him with a jam jar full of 5 cent pieces".
STEVE Barnett, you keep banging on about how only a third of voters voted Labor. Get over it; do you realise two thirds didn't vote Liberal?
STUDENTS from Newcastle university seem to think bus fares don't apply to them. Numerous times now I've witnessed groups get on the No. 11 bus and not even attempt to tap on. I hope these future doctors and lawyers don't expect their clients to pay them in the future. Perhaps a few transit police on this service might solve the issue before a grumpy old butcher does.
GET them back onside in attack, referee, or mind your own business ('Maroons' Knight', Herald 9/6).
THERE were Labor campaign promises, but alas all they are doing is blaming the ousted Coalition. How about living up to their own promises? They knew what was ahead of them when they put their hands up for the job. It was never going to be easy, but they said they were up to the task, so how about getting on with what you said could be achieved? Food, fuel, power, wages and getting our country back on track should be their first port of call, not riding bamboo bikes, entertaining overseas hierarchy or space exploration. Your people are in need of better response times and hospitals that can address the immediate needs of patients. Commuters are waiting for fuel costs to be addressed, the power grid has problems. They need to be clear on their direction to get Australia back on track.
